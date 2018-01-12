Latest industry research report on: Global Solar PV Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

A solar photovoltaic (PV) tracker is a device that orients solar panels or heliostats toward the Sun. A solar PV tracker is used in solar panels, heliostats, and parabolic troughs to align them in such a position toward the sun so as to collect solar energy in the most optimal angle, thereby increasing the efficiency of PV systems. Fixed-mounted solar panels may lose their efficiency when the Sun passes to the less than optimal angle. A solar tracker system tracks the position of the Sun and moves solar panels such that they align accurately with the position of the Sun.

Technavios analysts forecast the global solar PV tracker market to grow at a CAGR of 22.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solar PV tracker market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Solar PV Tracker Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Arctech

Array Technologies

Convert Italia

First Solar

NEXTracker

Other prominent vendors

Abengoa

AllEarth Renewables

Edisun Microgrids

Exosun

GameChange Solar

Haosolar

Mahindra Susten*

Scorpius Trackers

Solar FlexRack

Soltec

Sun Action Trackers

SunLink

SunPower

Market driver

Declining cost of solar energy

Market challenge

Competition from alternative sources of energy

Market trend

Emergence of microgrid and green telecom

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

