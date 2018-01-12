Latest industry research report on: Global Smart Baby Thermometers Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

A smart baby thermometer is a device that helps in monitoring the baby’s temperature using a smartphone or an internet-connected device. Parents can constantly monitor the baby’s temperature in real time and receive alerts when their temperatures begin to rise or reach unsafe levels. The global smart baby thermometers market includes products such as smart baby ear thermometers and smart baby infrared thermometers. Lifestyle advancements and increasing child-safety concerns are the prime drivers for the global smart baby thermometers market. The primary factors responsible for driving the sales of smart baby thermometers are ease of use, growing smart product adoption rates, increasing birth rates, growth in online retail, rise in healthcare expenditure, improving life expectancy levels, increasing disposable income levels, lifestyle advancements, rising child-health concerns, and rapid urbanization.

Technavios analysts forecast the global smart baby thermometers market to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476251

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart baby thermometers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and value and excludes new installations, shipments, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Smart Baby Thermometers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476251/global-smart-baby-thermometers-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Braun

FEVERSMART

iProvn

Kinsa

Other prominent vendors

B&B Trends

Dr. Madre

Fridababy

iCare (ICL)

Koninklijke Philips

Market driver

Ease of use

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476251/global-smart-baby-thermometers-market-research-reports

Market challenge

Risks associated with smart baby thermometers

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Innovation in product features and user interfaces

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz