The global silo bags market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2017-2026 and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 700 million by 2026, according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, demand for silo bags from various end-user industries will continue to provide an impetus to the growth of the market. The report titled “Silo Bags Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” is a valuable source of information and guidance on the global silo bags market.

To offer readers detailed insights on the silo bags market, the report offers insights and analysis on length type, material type, and application. The report also offers detailed insights on the basis of region-wise analysis, offering insights on the growth of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

On the basis of length type, the key segments include 60 meters, 75 meters, and 90 meters. On the basis of material type, the key segments include polyethylene and polypropylene. The key application segments include grain storage, forages, dried fruits, fertilizers, and others. According to the report type, silo bags of 75 meter in length continue to be the preferred option among consumers. The demand for silo bags will continue to grow, and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 400 million by the end of 2026. By material type, the report estimates polypropylene to be one of the most widely used materials. Demand for polypropylene silo bags is likely to surpass US$ 600 million in revenues by the end of forecast period.

The use of silo bags for grain storage continues to be one of the prime factors boosting their demand. Focus on maintaining quality of grains during bulk shipping over long distance, combined with growth in cross-border trade is likely to provide an impetus to growth of the market.

The report also offers holistic information and analysis on the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed company profiling and analysis of some of the leading players has been offered in the report. Some of the leading players in the market include GEM Silage Products, RKW Group, Grain Bags Canada, Temudjin Flex-Pack BV, Hangzhou Xinguang Plastic Co., Ltd, IPESA, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD BagMan LLC, Sigma AG (Sigma Stretch Film), Brain Chamber Polysacks PVT.Ltd, and GrainPro Philippines, Inc.

