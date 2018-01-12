Latest industry research report on: Global Silicon Metal Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Silicon, in terms of mass, is the eighth most common element in the universe, and is the second most abundant element in the earth’s crust. It occurs naturally in silicate minerals, including silica, feldspar, and mica, which are major components of common rocks such as quartz and sandstone. Silicon metal is a lustrous, grey colored semi-conductive metal that is used in the production of steel, solar cells, and microchips. Metallurgical grade silicon is used in steelmaking and as an alloying agent in aluminum casting.
Technavios analysts forecast the global silicon metal market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476428
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global silicon metal market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Silicon Metal Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476428/global-silicon-metal-market-research-reports/toc
Key vendors
Ferroglobe
MINASLIGAS
Wacker Chemie
Zhejiang kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry
Other prominent vendors
BlueStar Silicon Materials
RW silicium
Simcoa Operations
Westbrook Resources
Market driver
Increase in the demand for aluminum-silicon alloys
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476428/global-silicon-metal-market-research-reports
Market challenge
High production cost of silicon metal
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Investment opportunities in APAC
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments