Latest industry research report on: Global Server Rail Kit Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

A server rail kit is the rack mounting hardware, which is used to mount heavier equipment such as the hard disk arrays to a server rack. The rail kit is dependent upon the type of rack and the amount of hardware being mounted on the rack. The rail kits are installed on to the rack using the mounting screws. The rail in the rack system essentially needs to be aligned and should be flexible enough to support the system mounted on it. The cage nuts are used in the rails, as they are the most cost effective, fast, and flexible method of mounting.

Technavios analysts forecast the global server rail kit market to grow at a CAGR of 10.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global server rail kit market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Server Rail Kit Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

King Slide Works

Accuride International

Other prominent vendors

Black Box

Rittal

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group

Market driver

Customized data center racks

Market challenge

Issues associated with management of servers

Market trend

Reduction in price of data center racks

Key questions answered in this report

