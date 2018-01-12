Latest industry research report on: Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Secure socket layer (SSL) certification is used for setting up a secure connection between a web server and a web browser. This process of setting up a secure connection is known as SSL handshake. SSL handshake is a public key, and the private key is used to encrypt and decrypt the data. This helps in secure transmission of data between a web server and a web browser. An SSL certificate is provided by a certificate authority (CA). Its work is to authenticate and validate the organization providing a web server. After verification, this certificate is installed on the web server of the organization.

Technavios analysts forecast the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market to grow at a CAGR of 24.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market for 2017 -2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ACTALIS

Certum

Comodo

DigiCert

Entrust Datacard

GlobalSign

GoDaddy

IdenTrust

Let’s Encrypt

Network Solutions

Secom Trust

StartCom

Symantec

T-Systems

Trustwave

TWCA

Market driver

Increasing awareness of end-users

Market challenge

Use of self-signed certificates

Market trend

Growing number of online transactions

