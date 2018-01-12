Latest industry research report on: Global Sandwiches Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

A sandwich usually contains fillings like vegetables, meat, or cheese, which are placed on or between slices of bread. Sandwiches are generally eaten for breakfast or lunch, and is also consumed as a light snack. Sandwiches can be conveniently carried as a lunch food to school, work, and picnics. The bread used in sandwiches can be of different types, such as plain or multigrain, coated with mustard or mayonnaise to enhance the texture and taste. Approximately, 57% of the commercially available sandwiches are made with traditional square sandwich bread.

Technavios analysts forecast the global sandwiches market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sandwiches market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sandwiches Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Arbys IP Holder

Greggs

Jimmy John’s Franchisor

SUBWAY

WENDY’S

Other prominent vendors

Around Noon Sandwiches

Australian Convenience Foods

Dairy Queens

EAT

Firehouse Restaurant Group

Ginsters

Greencore Group

Hillshire Brands

Impress Sandwiches

DMI

Jersey Mike’s Sub

Martins Moston

McDonald’s

Panera Bread

Pita Pit

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Pret A Manger

Quizno’s Master

Roly Poly

Market driver

Mergers and acquisitions

Market challenge

Product recalls owing to contamination

Market trend

Introduction of new varieties and innovative products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

