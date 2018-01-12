Latest industry research report on: Global Safety Cabinets and Cans Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The safe storage of materials that are perilous is an absolute necessity to ensure a hazard-free environment. Flammable and combustible liquids or chemicals if handled inappropriately or stored at an improper place can lead to severe hazards in the workplace. The storage of these hazardous materials in safety cabinets and cans will ensure:
Improvement of workplace efficiencies
Prevention of facility damage
Protection of the personnel working in that environment
These storage facilities are required to adhere to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Uniform Fire Code (UFC) codes. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the International Code Council (ICC) have developed guidelines for the safe storage and use of combustibles under UFC, which do not have to be mandatorily followed unless federal, state or local authorities opt to do so.
Technavios analysts forecast the global safety cabinets and cans market to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% during the period 2017-2021
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global safety cabinets and cans market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/ value.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Safety Cabinets and Cans Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
DENIOS
Eagle Manufacturing Company
ECOSAFE
Justrite
Other prominent vendors
Complete Environmental Products
Jamco Products
Rtzmeier Sicherheitsbehlter
Safeway Products
SciMatCo
Strong Hold Products
The Durham Manufacturing Company
Market driver
Increase in R&D investments with rising number of researchers
Market challenge
High cost of R&D
Market trend
Global chemical industry witnessing mergers and acquisitions
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
