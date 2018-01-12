“The Latest Research Report Global RTD Tea and Coffee Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee is increasing owing to the busy and fast-paced lifestyles of consumers. These products are also alternatives to conventional carbonated drinks. Based on product type, the global RTD tea and coffee market has been segmented into: RTD tea (includes still and carbonated RTD tea), and RTD coffee (includes still and carbonated RTD coffee). The market is projected to witness a moderate growth as the demand for RTD products is gradually rising in the major beverage industries across the globe.

Technavios analysts forecast the global RTD tea and coffee market to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global RTD tea and coffee market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global RTD Tea and Coffee Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

JDB Group

Nestl

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding

Uni-President

Other prominent vendors

AJINOMOTO

Argo Tea

AriZona Beverages

Bhakti

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

F&N Foods

Fernwood Coffee

Health-Ade

ITO EN

KeVita

Marley Beverage

Millennium Products

Nongfu Spring

Pfanner

SOTEA

SOUND

Sunny Delight Beverages

Talking Rain

TeaZazz

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Verto Company

Yeo Hiap Seng

Market driver

Expanding organized retailing sector making products easily accessible

Market challenge

Stringent government regulations

Market trend

Innovations in packaging

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global non-alcoholic beverage market

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Global RTD tea and coffee market

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product type

Comparison by product type

Global RTD tea market

Global RTD coffee market

Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

On-trade

Independent retailers

Convenience stores

Others

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

RTD tea and coffee market in APAC

RTD tea and coffee market in Americas

RTD tea and coffee market in EMEA

Key leading countries

Japan

China

US

Germany

UK

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in packaging

Increasing demand for organic RTD tea and coffee

Growing use of natural sweeteners in RTD tea

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

JDB Group

Nestl

PepsiCo

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding

Uni-President

Other prominent vendors

