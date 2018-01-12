“The Latest Research Report Global Rotomolding Powders Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
Rotomolding is a process that is used to mold plastic materials with high temperature and without applying pressure. It is an essential molding process that involves the use of polyethylene, PVC plastisol, polycarbonate, and polyamide as base materials. Polyethylene is one of the most frequently used base material. The types of polyethylene include Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDP), Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE), and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE). Rotomolding powder is extensively used in applications such as storage tanks, industrial, transportation, decorative, furniture, medical, outdoor recreation products, and others.
Technavios analysts forecast the global rotomolding powders market to grow at a CAGR of 16.79% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rotomolding powders market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Rotomolding Powders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BASF
Phychem Technologies
Reliance Industries
SABIC
The Dow Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
D&M Plastics
Exxon Mobil
Lyondell Basell
GreenAge Industries
Matrix Polymers
Petrotech Group
Perfect Poly Plast
PACIFIC POLY PLAST
POWDEREX
Shivalik Polyadd Industries
Ramdev Polymers
Eco Polymers
Market driver
Increased demand for rotomolding powder in storage tank applications
Market challenge
Challenges in terms of material strength of rotomolding powder
Market trend
Growing demand for polyethylene-based products
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2016
Global rotomolding powders market Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
Global rotomolding powders market by material
Comparison by material
Global rotomolding powders market by polyethylene Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Global rotomolding powders market by PVC plastisol Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Global rotomolding powders market by polycarbonate Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Global rotomolding powders market by others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by material
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2016-2021
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Europe Market size and forecast 2016-2021
ROW Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Growing demand for polyethylene-based products
Increasing demand for rotomolding powder due to its design and process benefits
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive Landscape
Key vendors in global rotomolding powders market
Other prominent vendors
