The global robotics market in the paper, printing, and publishing industry includes robot applications in material handling and logistics, and industry-specific applications such as debailing, labeling, and wraprolling. Robots are used in the production of paper and paper products such as tissue paper and gift wrapping paper among others. In printing and publishing applications, robots are used to print and publish newspapers, greeting cards, books, and other materials, and support related activities such as bookbinding.

Technavios analysts forecast the global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry to grow at a CAGR of 15.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

KION Group

Midea

Mitsubishi

Other prominent vendors

BA systemes

Blue ocean robotics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Oceaneering

Yaskawa

Market driver

High efficiency of robots to reduce bottlenecks in paper manufacturing

Market challenge

Increasing digitization in publishing market

Market trend

Emergence of collaborative robots

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Material handling Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Logistics Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of collaborative robots

Incorporation of vision technology

Development of next-generation robots

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Vendors landscape

