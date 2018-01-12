“The Latest Research Report Global Robotic General Surgery Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Robotic surgery or robot-assisted surgery is a minimally invasive surgery that integrates advanced computer technology, which provides 10x magnified, high-definition, and 3D-image of the body’s intricate anatomy. Robotic surgery systems are used in a wide range of surgical procedures including general surgery, colorectal, cardiac, head and neck, gynecologic, thoracic, and urologic surgical procedures. Some of the general surgery procedures where robotic surgical systems are used are bariatric surgery (gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy), Heller myotomy, stomach cancer surgery, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, Nissen fundoplication, and pancreatectomy. Robotic surgery offers several advantages such as a 3D view of the operating field, low risk of infection, reduced blood loss and transfusions, fast recovery time, early discharge from hospital, minimal scarring, less post-operative pain and trauma to the body, and more precision in surgery due to the elimination of surgeon’s tremor.

Technavios analysts forecast the global robotic general surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic general surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sales of robotic general surgery systems, robotic surgical instruments and accessories, and robotic surgical services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Robotic General Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Accuray

Intuitive Surgical

Medrobotics Corporation

TransEnterix Surgical

Other prominent vendors

meerecompany

Titan Medical

Verb Surgical

Virtual Incision Corporation

Market driver

Increasing number of general surgery procedures

Market challenge

High cost of robotic general surgery devices

Market trend

Technological advances

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Overview

Global robotic surgical instruments and accessories market

Global robotic general surgery systems market

Global robotic surgical services market

PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

Overview

Robotic general surgery market in Americas

Robotic general surgery market in EMEA

Robotic general surgery market in APAC

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

Market overview

Hospitals

ASCs

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing focus toward development of low-cost robotic surgical systems

Technological advances

Increasing number of strategic collaborations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

Accuray

Intuitive Surgical

Medrobotics Corporation

TransEnterix Surgical

Other prominent vendors

