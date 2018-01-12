“The Latest Research Report Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
Rigid plastic packaging generally refers to bottles, containers, tubes, caps, and closures made from plastic material. Rigid plastic packaging material is experiencing high annual growth, which is attributed to the high demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) products. Based on the type, the global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented into global rigid bottles market, global rigid plastic containers market, global rigid plastic cups and closures market, and other rigid plastic packaging products market. The other rigid plastic packaging products include collapsible tubes, blisters, and clamshells.
Technavios analysts forecast the global rigid plastic packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rigid plastic packaging market for 2018-2022.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
Key vendors
Amcor
ALPLA Werke
Bemis
Berry Global
RPC
Silgan Holdings
Other prominent vendors
Coveris
Sealed Air
Crown Packaging
Winpak
Market driver
Rising use of bioplastics in rigid plastic
Market trend
Innovation and technology in packaging
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Segmentation by type
Comparison by type
Bottles Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Containers Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Caps and closures Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing demand for biodegradable products
Innovation and technology in packaging
Increasing demand for PET bottles
Market consolidation
Popularity of single serve containers
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Amcor
ALPLA Werke
Bemis
Berry Global
RPC
Silgan Holdings
