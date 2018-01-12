“The Latest Research Report Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Rigid plastic packaging generally refers to bottles, containers, tubes, caps, and closures made from plastic material. Rigid plastic packaging material is experiencing high annual growth, which is attributed to the high demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) products. Based on the type, the global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented into global rigid bottles market, global rigid plastic containers market, global rigid plastic cups and closures market, and other rigid plastic packaging products market. The other rigid plastic packaging products include collapsible tubes, blisters, and clamshells.

Technavios analysts forecast the global rigid plastic packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rigid plastic packaging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Amcor

ALPLA Werke

Bemis

Berry Global

RPC

Silgan Holdings

Other prominent vendors

Coveris

Sealed Air

Crown Packaging

Winpak

Market driver

Rising use of bioplastics in rigid plastic

Market trend

Innovation and technology in packaging

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Bottles Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Containers Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Caps and closures Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for biodegradable products

Innovation and technology in packaging

Increasing demand for PET bottles

Market consolidation

Popularity of single serve containers

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

