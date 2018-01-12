“The Latest Research Report Global Rigid Packaging Market for the Pharmaceutical Sector 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Rigid plastics are used in the manufacture of plastic bottles, caps, and closures and are expected to witness extensive use during the forecast period. Rigid plastic packaging will mainly be used for oral medications and over the counter (OTC) medications such as tablets, which are usually distributed in bulks in pharmacies. Plastic bottles have the advantage of protecting the composition of the products enclosed, even if the packaging is exposed to changing conditions of environment. These bottles are usually made from rigid plastic high-density polyurethane (HDPE) polymers, and can be customized to suit different specifications.

Technavios analysts forecast the global rigid packaging market for pharmaceutical sector to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rigid packaging market for pharmaceutical sector for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of rigid packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Rigid Packaging Market for Pharmaceutical sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Amcor

Bemis Company

Berry Global

Garresheimer

WestRock

Other prominent vendors

Corning

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Market driver

Increasing demand for disposable medical products

Market trend

The rising inclination towards blister packaging

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL USED

Segmentation by material used

Comparison by material used

Rigid Plastic Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Glass Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by material used

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market Drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in popularity of blister packaging

Focus on sustainable packaging options

Shift to contract packaging for pharmaceuticals

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor

Bemis Company

Berry Global

Gerresheimer

WestRock

