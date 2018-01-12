“The Latest Research Report Global Retail Self-Checkout Terminals Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
In a retail outlet, a self-checkout terminal is a self-service transaction system that enables consumers to make payment for their purchases by themselves. The system offers convenience and privacy as consumers eliminate the need for a cashier or an attendant. Self-checkout terminals include a barcode scanner, touchscreen display, weighing scale, card reader, cash reader, and a deposit unit. In addition, as stated, speed, privacy, and convenience are the key factors that have led to the increased adoption of self-checkout terminals on a wider scale, globally.
Technavios analysts forecast the global retail self-checkout terminals market to grow at a CAGR of 18.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476010
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global retail self-checkout terminals market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Diebold Nixdorf
FUJITSU
ITAB Shop Concept
NCR
Pan-Oston
TOSHIBA TEC
Other prominent vendors
ECR Software
IER
PCMS Group
Slabb
Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476010/global-retail-self-checkout-terminals-market-research-reports/toc
Market driver
Growth in retail industry
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Evolution of NFC technology
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
View Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476010/global-retail-self-checkout-terminals-market-research-reports.pdf
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Hybrid Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Cash and cashless Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Convenience stores, department stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Specialty retailers Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
Evolution of NFC technology
Identifying shoplifters using innovative technologies
Scan-and-go pay system
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Diebold Nixdorf
FUJITSU
ITAB Shop Concept
NCR
Pan-Oston
TOSHIBA TEC
Buy Now This Report From Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1476010&licType=S
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments