Renal dialysis devices are the medical equipment used to artificially filter blood and remove excessive wastes such as drugs, urea, uric acid, creatinine, and poisons from the human body in patients with CKD. Dialysis enables diffusion of solute molecules through a semipermeable membrane from higher concentration to lower concentration. The semipermeable membrane prevents passage of larger molecules such as the colloidal plasma proteins and protoplasm. In addition, these devices maintain fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base balance in case of kidney damage or failure.

Technavios analysts forecast the global renal dialysis market to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global renal dialysis market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Renal Dialysis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter

DaVita

Fresenius Medical Care

NIPRO Medical

Other prominent vendors

Asahi Kasei

Diaverum

BIOLIGHT

Huaren Pharmaceutical

Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments

Medical Components

Medtronic

NxStage Medical

SWS Hemodialysis Care

Market driver

Increasing number of ESRD patients

Market challenge

High treatment costs

Market trend

Rising demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TREATMENT TYPE

Segmentation by treatment type

Comparison by treatment type

Global hemodialysis market

Global peritoneal dialysis market

Global others market

Market opportunity by treatment type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global in-center dialysis market

Global home dialysis market

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Renal dialysis market in Americas

Renal dialysis market in EMEA

Renal dialysis market in APAC

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market position of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter

DaVita

Fresenius Medical Care

NIPRO Medical

