Renal dialysis devices are the medical equipment used to artificially filter blood and remove excessive wastes such as drugs, urea, uric acid, creatinine, and poisons from the human body in patients with CKD. Dialysis enables diffusion of solute molecules through a semipermeable membrane from higher concentration to lower concentration. The semipermeable membrane prevents passage of larger molecules such as the colloidal plasma proteins and protoplasm. In addition, these devices maintain fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base balance in case of kidney damage or failure.
Technavios analysts forecast the global renal dialysis market to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global renal dialysis market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Renal Dialysis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
B. Braun Melsungen
Baxter
DaVita
Fresenius Medical Care
NIPRO Medical
Other prominent vendors
Asahi Kasei
Diaverum
BIOLIGHT
Huaren Pharmaceutical
Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments
Medical Components
Medtronic
NxStage Medical
SWS Hemodialysis Care
Market driver
Increasing number of ESRD patients
Market challenge
High treatment costs
Market trend
Rising demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TREATMENT TYPE
Segmentation by treatment type
Comparison by treatment type
Global hemodialysis market
Global peritoneal dialysis market
Global others market
Market opportunity by treatment type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Global in-center dialysis market
Global home dialysis market
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Renal dialysis market in Americas
Renal dialysis market in EMEA
Renal dialysis market in APAC
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
Rising demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive landscape
Other prominent vendors
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market position of vendors
B. Braun Melsungen
Baxter
DaVita
Fresenius Medical Care
NIPRO Medical
