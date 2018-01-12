“The Latest Research Report Global Radio-frequency (RF) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Radio frequency (RF) power semiconductor devices cater to the power management requirements of several industries such as the consumer electronics and automotive. The RF power semiconductor devices are used in application areas such as automotive, aerospace, military, energy, medical, consumer, and telecommunication and data communication. RF power semiconductors are integral parts of all base stations for cellular wireless infrastructure, representing an expensive component sub-assembly in modern wireless infrastructure equipment. Efficiency, linearity, physical size, and reliability are among the principal concerns. As prices become more competitive, innovative techniques are used to reduce the cost of the component part while maintaining performance.

Technavios analysts forecast the global radio-frequency (RF) power semiconductor devices market to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global radio-frequency (RF) power semiconductor devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price (ASP) of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global RF Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Infineon Technologies

Ampleon

Qorvo

Wolfspeed (Cree)

Other prominent vendors

Ampleon Netherlands

Broadcom

EPC

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Integra Technologies

MACOM

Microsemi

RFHIC

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations

Toshiba

WIN Semiconductor

Market driver

Increased proliferation of smartphones and tablets

Market challenge

Requirement for high investment

Market trend

Development of smart cities

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Telecom segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Military segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Industrial segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIALS

Segmentation by material

Comparison by material

GaN Market size and forecast 2016-2021

GaAs Market size and forecast 2016-2021

LDMOS Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by material

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Development of smart cities

Emerging companies focusing on Ga-based compounds

High adoption of GaN power amplifiers

Proliferation of IoT

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

