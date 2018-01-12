“The Latest Research Report Global Radio-frequency (RF) Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
Radio frequency (RF) power semiconductor devices cater to the power management requirements of several industries such as the consumer electronics and automotive. The RF power semiconductor devices are used in application areas such as automotive, aerospace, military, energy, medical, consumer, and telecommunication and data communication. RF power semiconductors are integral parts of all base stations for cellular wireless infrastructure, representing an expensive component sub-assembly in modern wireless infrastructure equipment. Efficiency, linearity, physical size, and reliability are among the principal concerns. As prices become more competitive, innovative techniques are used to reduce the cost of the component part while maintaining performance.
Technavios analysts forecast the global radio-frequency (RF) power semiconductor devices market to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global radio-frequency (RF) power semiconductor devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price (ASP) of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global RF Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Infineon Technologies
Ampleon
Qorvo
Wolfspeed (Cree)
Other prominent vendors
Ampleon Netherlands
Broadcom
EPC
Fujitsu Semiconductor
Integra Technologies
MACOM
Microsemi
RFHIC
Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations
Toshiba
WIN Semiconductor
Market driver
Increased proliferation of smartphones and tablets
Market challenge
Requirement for high investment
Market trend
Development of smart cities
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Telecom segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Military segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Industrial segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Others segment Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIALS
Segmentation by material
Comparison by material
GaN Market size and forecast 2016-2021
GaAs Market size and forecast 2016-2021
LDMOS Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by material
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Development of smart cities
Emerging companies focusing on Ga-based compounds
High adoption of GaN power amplifiers
Proliferation of IoT
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive scenario
