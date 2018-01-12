The global permeate market is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period 2017-2027 according to a new study added to Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Permeate Market: Animal Feed Anticipated to be the Most Attractive Application Segment during the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027” offers in-depth analysis and insights on the global permeate market. The report covers the key factors driving the growth of the market in key regions of North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan, and Europe. The report is a valuable source of guidance and information for stakeholders looking to understand the key market influencing factors.

According to the report, dairy permeates are being increasingly used as an alternative ingredient to sodium reduction, which has led to sustained demand for permeates market. The broader developments in the market, including growing focus on health & wellness, growing demand for novel products, and increase in the number of players looking for food products with improved functionality are some of the key driving factors for the market. However, the global permeate market is beset with challenges related to increasing threat from substitutes and stringent regulations from government.

Permeates are widely used in food & beverage, and animal feed industry. Although animal feed continues to be one of the leading segments for permeates globally, demand is also increasing in the food and beverage segment. There has been a steady growth in the demand for functionality food and supplements, and this is one of the key factors that has led to greater inclusion of permeates in food and beverage sector. During the course of the forecast period, the demand for permeates in food and beverage sector is likely to witness a steady increase.

The report also offers a detailed analysis on the basis of product type, and projects whey protein segment to grow at a robust CAGR and reach a valuation of over US$ 900 Mn by the end of 2027.

The report is also a source of valuable information on the key players operating in this market. Key stakeholders in the market have been analyzed and a lucid analysis of their product and business strategy has been offered in the report. Some of the leading players operating in the permeate market include Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S), Hoogwegt, Lactalis Ingredients, Van Lee Melkprodukten Barneveld BV, VOLAC INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, Eurial G.I.E. (A Subsidiary of Agrial), Idaho Milk Products, Arion Dairy Products B.V., Armor Proteines S.A.S, Eurosérum (A Subsidiary of Groupe Sodiaal), Agropur Ingredients LLC. (A Subsidiary of Agropur Cooperative), SIA Baltic Dairy Board and Milk Specialties.

