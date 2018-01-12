“The Report Global ENT Endoscopic and Bronchoscopic Devices Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About ENT Endoscopy and Bronchoscopy Devices
The ENT endoscopes market is driven by the new-generation flexible video scopes. These are less traumatic and provide improved visualization for the surgeons. The increasing cases of sinusitis, ear infections, and sleep disorders are driving the growth of the ENT endoscopes market. Obesity and older adult population contribute to the increasing use of these devices. Surgeries related to the head and neck region that are inaccessible for surgeries are expected to increase over the forecast period. These surgeries include transnasal endoscopic pituitary gland surgery, tumor resection, and complex ear surgery. However, the preference for non-invasive procedures such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and other imaging technologies challenge the market growth for ENT endoscopes. Olympus is the leading manufacturer of these devices followed by Karl Storz and Arthrex.
Technavios analysts forecast the global ENT endoscopy and bronchoscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/964414
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ENT endoscopy and bronchoscopy devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global demand for global ENT endoscopy and bronchoscopy devices market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global ENT Endoscopy and Bronchoscopy Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Aesculap
Karl Storz
Olympus
Teleflex
Other prominent vendors
Arthrex
ENDOSERVICE
Fujifilm
Henke-Saas, Wolf
Maxerendoscopy
PENTAX Medical
Richard Wolf
Sopro-Comeg (Acteon Group)
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/964414/global-ent-endoscopic-and-bronchoscopic-market-research-reports/toc
Market driver
Growing elderly population with respiratory disorders
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Superbug outbreak a major challenge to the manufacturers
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increasing preference for endoscopic middle ear surgery
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/964414/global-ent-endoscopic-and-bronchoscopic-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
Market overview
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Hospitals and clinics
ASCs
POLs
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices market in Americas
ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices market in EMEA
ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices market in APAC
PART 09: Market drivers
Growing elderly population with respiratory disorders
Strong presence of third-party service providers driving endoscopic devices market
Increasing preference for MI procedures
M&A increasing the service networks
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
Superbug outbreak a major challenge to the manufacturers
Alternative treatment options hindering the progress of ENT endoscopes
Dynamic market shift due to increasing control of GPOs over device pricing in the US
Lack of trained and certified physicians to perform MI procedures
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
Increasing preference for endoscopic middle ear surgery
Image-guided bronchoscopy for treating PPLs
PART 14: Vendor landscape
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments