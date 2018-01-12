“The Report Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About HVAC Air Ducts
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is one of the most energy-intensive systems in commercial and residential buildings. Air ducts are conduits or passages used in HVAC to distribute and ventilate air. Supply air, return air, and exhaust air are the needed airflows in an HVAC system that flow through HVAC air ducts. Ducts commonly also deliver ventilation air along with the supply air. As such, air ducts are one method of ensuring acceptable IAQ as well as thermal comfort.
Technavios analysts forecast the global HVAC air duct market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC air ducts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of HVAC air ducts.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
CMS Global
DuctSox
Lindab
Other prominent vendors
Airmake Cooling Systems
Airtrace Sheet Metal
ALAN Manufacturing
Ductmann Spiral Tube and Fittings
Imperial Manufacturing Group
KAD Air Conditioning
Naudens
Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory
SheetMetal Fabricated Products (SFP)
Texas Duct Systems
Waves Aircon
Western Airducts India
ZEN Industries
Market driver
Accelerating demand for HVAC equipment
Market challenge
Capital-intensive market
Market trend
Growing use of fabric and insulated ducts
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by material type
Global HVAC air ducts market by material type
Sheet metal ducts
Flexible non-metallic ducts
Fiberglass duct boards
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global HVAC air ducts market by geography
APAC
Americas
EMEA
PART 08: Market drivers
Increase in construction activities
Accelerating demand for HVAC equipment
Growing awareness of energy conservation
Stringent energy and environmental regulations
PART 09: Market challenges
Capital-intensive market
Slowdown in Chinese economy
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
Increased green construction spending
Growing use of fabric and insulated ducts
Efficient HVAC duct sealing
