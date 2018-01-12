“The Report Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About HVAC Air Ducts

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is one of the most energy-intensive systems in commercial and residential buildings. Air ducts are conduits or passages used in HVAC to distribute and ventilate air. Supply air, return air, and exhaust air are the needed airflows in an HVAC system that flow through HVAC air ducts. Ducts commonly also deliver ventilation air along with the supply air. As such, air ducts are one method of ensuring acceptable IAQ as well as thermal comfort.

Technavios analysts forecast the global HVAC air duct market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC air ducts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of HVAC air ducts.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

CMS Global

DuctSox

Lindab

Other prominent vendors

Airmake Cooling Systems

Airtrace Sheet Metal

ALAN Manufacturing

Ductmann Spiral Tube and Fittings

Imperial Manufacturing Group

KAD Air Conditioning

Naudens

Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory

SheetMetal Fabricated Products (SFP)

Texas Duct Systems

Waves Aircon

Western Airducts India

ZEN Industries

Market driver

Accelerating demand for HVAC equipment

Market challenge

Capital-intensive market

Market trend

Growing use of fabric and insulated ducts

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by material type

Global HVAC air ducts market by material type

Sheet metal ducts

Flexible non-metallic ducts

Fiberglass duct boards

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global HVAC air ducts market by geography

APAC

Americas

EMEA

PART 08: Market drivers

Increase in construction activities

Accelerating demand for HVAC equipment

Growing awareness of energy conservation

Stringent energy and environmental regulations

PART 09: Market challenges

Capital-intensive market

Slowdown in Chinese economy

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Increased green construction spending

Growing use of fabric and insulated ducts

Efficient HVAC duct sealing

