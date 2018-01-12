“The Report Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Healthcare Cloud Computing

Cloud computing helps enterprises effectively reduce their capital and operational costs. It is gaining traction in the global healthcare industry as organizations are adopting an information-centric business approach. The demand for on-premises software solutions in the healthcare industry has receded due to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Polycom, a US-based firm that manufactures video conferencing equipment, is offering cloud-based on-demand video conferencing solutions that help reduce on-premises infrastructure costs. Cloud-based telehealth services eliminate the need to install hardware and other infrastructure that is set up in hospitals and telecardiology centers.

Technavios analysts forecast the global healthcare cloud computing market to grow at a CAGR of 21.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global healthcare cloud computing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global demand for healthcare cloud computing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AWS

GE

IBM

Oracle

Salesforce

Other prominent vendors

Allscripts

AppNeta

athenahealth

Cerner

Cisco

Dell

GNAX Health

MEDITECH

Napier Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare

Oracle

SAP

Market driver

Emergence of digital healthcare services and Health 3.0

Market challenge

System integration and interoperability issues

Market trend

Upsurge of cloud computing solution for telemedicine

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

