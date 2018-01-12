“The Report Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Healthcare Cloud Computing
Cloud computing helps enterprises effectively reduce their capital and operational costs. It is gaining traction in the global healthcare industry as organizations are adopting an information-centric business approach. The demand for on-premises software solutions in the healthcare industry has receded due to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Polycom, a US-based firm that manufactures video conferencing equipment, is offering cloud-based on-demand video conferencing solutions that help reduce on-premises infrastructure costs. Cloud-based telehealth services eliminate the need to install hardware and other infrastructure that is set up in hospitals and telecardiology centers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global healthcare cloud computing market to grow at a CAGR of 21.24% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/964411
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global healthcare cloud computing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global demand for healthcare cloud computing.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
AWS
GE
IBM
Oracle
Salesforce
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/964411/global-healthcare-cloud-computing-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
Allscripts
AppNeta
athenahealth
Cerner
Cisco
Dell
GNAX Health
MEDITECH
Napier Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare
Oracle
SAP
Market driver
Emergence of digital healthcare services and Health 3.0
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
System integration and interoperability issues
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Upsurge of cloud computing solution for telemedicine
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/964411/global-healthcare-cloud-computing-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: Scope of the report
PART 02: Research Methodology
PART 03: Introduction
Key market highlights
Market overview
PART 04: Market landscape
Five forces analysis
SaaS in healthcare
PART 05: Market segmentation by services
IaaS in healthcare
PaaS in healthcare
Global healthcare cloud computing market by geography
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
Americas
EMEA
APAC
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments