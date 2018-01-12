“The Report Global Garden Tools Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Garden Tools
With the recovery of the global economy, the spending on garden and lawn care equipment has received a boost. This trend is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period with a growing demand for landscaping and higher disposable income in developed regions. Moreover, consumers who postponed replacing their outdated equipment owing to the recession of 2008-2009, have now started looking for new equipment with better and advanced features, which will again aid in the growth of the market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global garden tools market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global garden tools market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of garden tools.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Garden Tools Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Husqvarna
MTD
Robert Bosch
STIHL
The Toro Company
Other prominent vendors
Stanley Black & Decker
Home Depot Product Authority
Makita U.S.A.
Emak
Blount International
American Honda Motor
Deere & Company
Market driver
Gardening for backyard beautification and as a hobby
Market challenge
Growing popularity of synthetic grass and sports turf
Market trend
Growing popularity of ergonomic designs and multipurpose tools
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 04: Market landscape
Market overview
Global garden and lawn tools market
Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by product
Global garden and lawn tools market by product
Global lawn mower market
Global power tools market
Global hand tools market
Global garden accessories market
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
Global garden and lawn tools market by end-users
Global residential garden and lawn tools market
Global commercial garden and lawn tools market
PART 07: Market segmentation by retail formats
Global garden and lawn tools market by retail formats
PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
Global garden and lawn tools market by geography
Garden and lawn tools market in North America
Garden and lawn tools market in Europe
Garden and lawn tools market in ROW
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Market drivers
Gardening for backyard beautification and as a hobby
Product innovations and technological advancements
