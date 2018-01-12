The recently published report titled Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Market Report 2017

1 G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of G-protein Coupled Receptor

1.2 Classification of G-protein Coupled Receptor by Product Category

1.2.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Calcium Level Detection Assays

1.2.4 GTPγS Binding Assays

1.2.5 cGMP Assays

1.2.6 Reporter Gene Assays

1.2.7 Receptor Internalization Assays

1.2.8 cAMP Assays

1.3 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Cardiovascular System

1.3.3 Central Nervous System

1.3.4 Respiratory System

1.3.5 Immune System

1.3.6 Reproductive System

1.3.7 Oncology

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of G-protein Coupled Receptor (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume) by Application

3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Value (2012-2017)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

7.2 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

7.3 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

8 India G-protein Coupled Receptor (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Value (2012-2017)

8.1.1 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.2 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.3 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

8.2 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

8.3 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

8.4 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

9 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Abcam plc

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Abcam plc G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Abbott

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Abbott G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Becton, Dickinson

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Becton, Dickinson G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 EMD Millipore

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 EMD Millipore G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Promega Corporation

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Promega Corporation G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Qiagen

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Qiagen G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 PerkinElmer, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 PerkinElmer, Inc. G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 G-protein Coupled Receptor Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 HD Biosciences Co. Ltd. G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 DiscoveRx Corporation

9.12 Cisbio Bioassays

9.13 AbbVie

10 G-protein Coupled Receptor Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 G-protein Coupled Receptor Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of G-protein Coupled Receptor

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of G-protein Coupled Receptor

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 G-protein Coupled Receptor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of G-protein Coupled Receptor Major Manufacturers in 2016

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Market Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.3 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

14.2.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.3 United States G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.4 China G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.5 Europe G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.6 Japan G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.8 India G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.3 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.1 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.2 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.3 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.4 Global G-protein Coupled Receptor Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

