Market Research Hub (MRH) has launched a new report titled “Digital Power Conversion Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027) “, which deals with the precise analysis of the digital power conversion sector. Readers can gather knowledge about market dynamics as well as actionable insights to study the growth path for the period between 2017 and 2027. Furthermore, this holistic approach provides the much needed value addition for the investors to gain relevant market wisdom considering the entire market scenario comprising of all market segments across different regional markets.

The research report starts with the executive summary covering market overview and market analysis. Furthermore, market taxonomy, market definition and market evolution. Readers can even access details about macro-economic factors and opportunity analysis. There is a separate segment that focuses on market size and Y-o-Y growth for the forecast period 2017-2027. Apart from this, the analysis also includes absolute $ opportunity and value chain information to present a clear picture. As the study proceeds, the geographical divergence can be learnt by bringing in factors such as drivers, restraints and trends.

In the report, the main regions analyzed include North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, APEJ, MEA and Japan. The major product type evaluated in the report are AC/DC, Isolated DC/DC, sequencers, DC/AC, power conditioning/Active Power Filtering and Hot Swap. Based on application, the primary sectors associated to digital power conversion market are industrial, automotive, enterprise & cloud computing and communication infrastructure. Furthermore, readers can gather market attractiveness analysis specifics on the basis of country, product type and application.

Later on, this comprehensive research study discourses a separate section targeting the competitive landscape under which several key players are profiled. The different key players as well as their in-depth assessment focusing at key strategies, product portfolio, financials (market shares and revenues), mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, geographical reach together with innovations and developments are available in this section. Some of the prominent players mentioned in the report are Texas Instruments Inc.EnOcean GmbH, NXP Semiconductor, Inc, Vertiv Co (formerly, Emerson Network Power), Ericsson Power Modules AB, General Electric Energy division, Infineon Technologies A.G., Microchip Technology Inc., TDK Corporation, Cosel CO. Ltd., and Cirrus Logic Inc. In totality, this study proves to a beneficial source for new investors who are willing to enter the global market for digital power conversion.

