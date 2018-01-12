“The Report Global Beverage Packaging Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Beverage Packaging
Beverage packaging provides product support, external environment protection, and tampering resistance to beverages. Beverage packaging aids in reliable distribution of beverages among the value chain and reduces post production damage. Primary packaging is an important part of the marketing mix as it has a strong impact on the buying decision of the consumers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global beverage packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beverage packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sale of beverage packaging products made from:
Plastic
Glass
Metal
Other materials (paperboard and flexible packaging materials)
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Beverage Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amcor
Ball
Crown Holdings
Owens-Illinois
Other prominent vendors
Allied Glass Containers
AptarGroup
Ardagh Group
Bemis
CAN-PACK
CCL Industries
CKS Packaging
DS Smith
Evergreen Packaging
Genpak
International Paper
Westrock
Mondi Group
Parksons Packaging
Plastipak Packaging
Saint-Gobain
Silgan Holdings
Tetra Pak
Market driver
Increasing demand for single-serve, multipacks, and sustainable packaging
Market challenge
Stringent regulations on raw materials, alcoholic beverages, and packaging machines
Market trend
Increasing demand for functional drinks and alcoholic beverages
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by material
Global beverage packaging market by material
Global beverage packaging market by plastic
Global beverage packaging market by glass
Global beverage packaging market by metal
Global beverage packaging market by other materials
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global beverage packaging market by geography
Beverage packaging market in APAC
Beverage packaging market in EMEA
Beverage packaging market in Americas
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenge
