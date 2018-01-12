“The Report Global Beverage Packaging Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Beverage Packaging

Beverage packaging provides product support, external environment protection, and tampering resistance to beverages. Beverage packaging aids in reliable distribution of beverages among the value chain and reduces post production damage. Primary packaging is an important part of the marketing mix as it has a strong impact on the buying decision of the consumers.

Technavios analysts forecast the global beverage packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beverage packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sale of beverage packaging products made from:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Other materials (paperboard and flexible packaging materials)

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Beverage Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Amcor

Ball

Crown Holdings

Owens-Illinois

Other prominent vendors

Allied Glass Containers

AptarGroup

Ardagh Group

Bemis

CAN-PACK

CCL Industries

CKS Packaging

DS Smith

Evergreen Packaging

Genpak

International Paper

Westrock

Mondi Group

Parksons Packaging

Plastipak Packaging

Saint-Gobain

Silgan Holdings

Tetra Pak

Market driver

Increasing demand for single-serve, multipacks, and sustainable packaging

Market challenge

Stringent regulations on raw materials, alcoholic beverages, and packaging machines

Market trend

Increasing demand for functional drinks and alcoholic beverages

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by material

Global beverage packaging market by material

Global beverage packaging market by plastic

Global beverage packaging market by glass

Global beverage packaging market by metal

Global beverage packaging market by other materials

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global beverage packaging market by geography

Beverage packaging market in APAC

Beverage packaging market in EMEA

Beverage packaging market in Americas

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenge

