Chanakya IAS academy announces an exclusive seminar for UPSC Civil Services aspirants on ‘How to crack Civil Services Examination’. The insightful seminar is scheduled to be held at Chanakya IAS Academy, Pune Centre, on 15th January 2018, wherein subject matter experts of Chanakya IAS Academy will be addressing the participants. The 3 hours long session, will begin at 2pm and focus on empowering the IAS aspirants with all the information about Civil Services Exam; from syllabus, stages of exam, exam pattern, services to subject wise preparation strategy, importance of developing administrative traits, right time management and other advanced tips to crack the Civil Services exam.

Civil Services examination is an extensive 3 staged exam associated with innumerable queries and doubts prevailing amongst students that need to be addressed at a massive level. This seminar focuses on keeping up the spirits of the aspirants while warding off their myths & doubts associated with UPSC Civil Services Exam. Exam specific inputs from Subject matter experts along with seasoned guidance for effective current affairs preparation and tips on enhancing writing will also be covered in the seminar. Chanakya IAS Academy, through these series of seminars, which have been conducting across India since past many years, is indeed a great step to educate students about most coveted Civil Services Exam and to guide & motivate the ones who aspire to get into administrative services.

When asked about this Seminar, Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson said, “Civil Services is inherently challenging job, which demands from candidates to have a dynamic personality. We, at Chanakya IAS Academy not only aim at providing the students with a road-map to effective learning, but also assure that our students develop or cultivate right personality traits which are prerequisite to excel in Civil Services Exam. These seminars are crucial to educate students and help them think like an administrator, and this is the reason why we make these sessions more interactive through showing movie clippings, narrating stories and seek active participation from students on various case studies and discussion on live example. The session is free for all and the interested candidates can reserve their seats by calling on 9067975862/9067914157”.