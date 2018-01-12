To promote wrestling talent across the country, Fitness League of India (FLI) is conducting auditions in Delhi. The identified wrestlers will become a part of India’s biggest fitness extravaganza, which will be aired on television live in the month of March, with a prize money of Rupees three crores, a Harley Davidson bike and a role in the media industry.

The shortlisted wrestlers will also get a league season fee of minimum Rs one lac. The FLI format is to promote people who have keen interest in fitness and want to make a career in the fitness industry. This league is not only supporting needy athletes but also helping regular fitness enthusiasts to fulfill their dream to see themselves on television.

The auditions will be held on 14th January at the legendary Chandgiram Akhara, the man who got India its wrestling gold medal in the 1970 Asian Games. Jagdish Kaliraman, son of late Chandgram will be conducting the auditions expecting over 500 wrestlers across India.

“There is so much of talent in our country, which for some reason remains untapped. FLI is our attempt to not only bring out the hidden fitness talent but also nurture them with ample career opportunities in the Indian fitness industry.”said Tarun Gill, Founder, FLI, and also India’s leading fitness influencer and entrepreneur.

FLI Founders Tarun Gill and Mohit Joon, are also very excited with their latest funding of over three crores from Franchise India, Asia’s largest integrated franchise and retail company to scale operations.

Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India said, ” The fitness sector in India is growing at a rapid rate of over 18 per cent, and specially in women, the idea of being fit needs to get promoted, It is very delightful to be a part of this fitness initiative where women can also explore their way in the fitness world.

“With Franchise India robust distribution model, we are confident to take this platform to every active fitness enthusiast in the country”. Added Mohit Joon.