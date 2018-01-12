Prime Watches is a well-known watch retailer which deals in timepieces from brands such as Emporio Armani, Omega, Tissot, Rado, Tag Heuer etc. To meet up with the expectations of buyers, Prime Watches has launched a new collection of luxury watches from leading brands.

Omega De Ville Prestige

The Omega De Ville Prestige which forms a part of this collection comes with an exciting range of features. It has a silver colored bezel which enhances the look of the watch in a great manner. The watch has a leather strap which offers a high level of comfort to the wearer. Made from sapphire crystal glass, it is safe from scratches and tears.

The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters. Therefore, it is safe from all types of water related issues. The timepiece has a grey colored dial and a 3 year warranty. It has quartz movement and comes with a round shaped case measuring 39.5 mm.

Emporio Armani Classic

Emporio Armani Classic AR 1825 on the other hand have been designed for women who have a deep liking for stylish timepieces. The 27 mm dial of the watch has been made using silver and so users can easily see the movements. The bezel protects the timepiece from heat and sun also.

The presence of a rose-gold time-adjusting button the bezel’s right side enables users to modify the time. The watch has a two-toned bracelet which adds a classy touch to the personality of the wearer. The presence of Roman numerals for marking time makes the watch highly convenient for people to use. The sapphire crystal glass also protects the watch from scratches and tears.

The timepiece also has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters. Therefore, it remains safe even when it is exposed to water. The timepiece’s battery-powered quartz movement ensures efficient time keeping. The watch has a 2-year warranty and therefore can be replaced during that time period.

Tissot T Classic

Tissot T Classic EverytimeT109.210.16.032.00 is a luxury watch which has a 30 mm steel case which is made from steel. Therefore the watch can endure the vagaries of weather for a long time. The circular bezel of the watch has been coated using silver which adds a glow to it. It’s modestly embellished dial matches well with the white hue of the watch. The sapphire crystal glass cover protects it from all types of scratches.

The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters which protects it from all damages which can be caused by water. The timepiece has a replaceable battery and operates via quartz movement. It has a 2 year warranty and it can function efficiently even after the warranty period is over.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

Contact:

The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique

Contact Person: Mohit Chopra

Address: 1/1, Camac Street , Suite No. 7, 5th Floor, Shree Manjari Building, Kolkata, India – 700016

Prime Retail India Ltd

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9038443344 / +91 8336085800

Email: info@primewatchworld.com

Mail Id: it.rep@primewatchworld.com

Website: www.theprimewatches.com