Market Highlights:

The success of cloud services such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS and the proliferation of IoT have pushed the new computing paradigm towards edge computing. Edge computing refers to the computing infrastructure which exist closer to the data sources. Edge computing can address the concern of response time requirement, battery life issues, and cost saving bandwidth occurred with cloud computing. Moreover, it also reduces the energy consumption by 30-40%. Therefore, with proliferation of IoT devices, the data generation has increased which thereby need to store on public cloud making it anytime accessible. However, this huge data storage has reduced the response time of cloud which thereby requires technology like Edge computing which will take care of the local data storage and would increase the network response time.

The global Edge Computing Market is expected to grow at USD 19.4 billion by the end of year 2023 with 17.9% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Amazon (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Microsoft Incorporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Aricent (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Integrated Device Technology (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

Global Edge computing market, by region is being dominated by North America which accounted for more than 45% of market share in the year 2016. Technological advancement in data center and network architecture is expected to drive the edge computing market in North America.

Europe has successfully counted on second position in edge computing market globally by occupying more than 25% of market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific among all region is considered to be the fastest growing region in edge computing market due to evolution of cloud computing and big data analytics architecture which thereby fuelling the market growth of edge computing.

Market Research Future Analysis:

Edge computing is an emerging solution for data storage and data retrieving from cloud. Its concept is designed to the address the challenge of data centric workload on cloud, faced by enterprises. Edge computing enables IT to retain sensitive data of enterprise on-premise while taking advantage of the cloud technology. Edge computing enables each device on the network to perform its operation on its own and process the information. This is achieved by connecting sensors to such as programmable automation controllers to handle processing and communication.

Intended Audience:

System Security

Edge Computing devices

Edge Computing certification providers

Edge Computing lifecycle service providers

Product manufacturers

Research organizations

Edge computing manufacturers

Technology investors

Technology standards organizations

Consultancy firms

