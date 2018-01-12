Edge banding can be defined as a process as well as narrow strip material which is used to create durable and attractive edges during carpentry process. Edge banding is used mainly to cover the exposed sides of materials such as plywood, particle board and medium density fiberboard. Edge banding materials can be segregated as Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ABS, acrylic, melamine, wood or wood veneer. Traditionally edge banding was a manual process which required ordinary tools and materials. Due to technological development modern applications such as cabinet doors, edge banding is uses automated process with the help of hot-melt adhesive. Hot melt adhesive comprises of various raw materials including Ethylene Vinyl-Acetate (EVA), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyamide (PA), Amorphous Poly-Olefin (APOA) and Polyolefin (PO). These adhesives can be solvent based or water based which are mostly used in heavy and repetitive carpentry work.

Edge banding materials can be classified mainly into three types namely PVC Edgeband, ABS Edge band and PP Edge band. PVC Edge band is the most used edge band material due to its versatile edging solutions. PVC edging is manufactured from the plastic named Polyvinyl Chloride. PVC is a solid and robust material with a high dimensional stability, highly resistant to the impact and abrasion, chemicals and UV light, ensuring long tool life and easy machining. This material can be easily recycled and has UV light fastness. It can be used in contour processing machinery and is mostly used in modern furniture. The solid coloring of the material enables clean and simple rounding edges. They are flame retardant and are 100% recyclable.

ABS edging is manufactured from plastic material called Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene. ABS has the characteristics similar to PVC but ABS has lighter composition and do not comprises of chlorine and is not flame retardant. The other material used for manufacturing edge banding is PP. This material is manufactured from a thermoplastic polymer named polypropylene. This material has tough, flexible texture which helps in smooth processing of small radius applications. This material has great resistance to cracks as it acts as a strong medium to avoid breakage in the application.

PMMA is the material which is manufactured through polmethyl metacrylate acylic. This banding material is high in quality and has long lasting quality of thermoplastic material. This material is highly resistant to any type of whether which helps the carpentry manufactures to use in 3D applications.

Based on geography, the edge band material market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major markets for edge band material market, led by the upturn in growth of carpentry industry. The edge band material companies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is investing more in research and development due to its high demand in carpentry work, which have led to demand for edge band material market in Asia-Pacific market.

Major players operating in the global edge band material market are Rehau Unlimited Polymer Solutions, Döllken-Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, PRI – Product Resources, Inc., Wilsonart LLC, Ultra Tech – Advanced Edge Banding, EdgeCo Incorporated, Pegasus, Woodworker’s Hardware. and others. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the edge band material market experiences intense competition.

