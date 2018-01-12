Global Dynamic Glazing Market Information by Technology (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC), Suspended Particle Device, Photochromic, Thermochromic, Electrochromic), By Application (Day Lighting Performance, Glare Control, Energy Savings, Heat Gain), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Transportation and Others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

The Global Dynamic Glazing Market is majorly driven by the ability to tune its solar heat gain coefficient and visible light transmission in response to the external environment. The dynamic glazing helps in controlling the glares and heat gain as well as it maintains the view through window. The growth of the market is also being majorly driven by its rising usage in the commercial sector, owing to properties such as improved exterior color aesthetics, nonrectangular shapes, wirelessly powered and controlled products for retrofit applications and enhanced daylight management features. Dynamic glazing has been shown to save energy, reduce CO2 emissions and have contribution in occupant comfort and productivity in buildings.

Geographically, the Dynamic Glazing Market has been segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. The North America region is expected to contribute the highest revenue in the Dynamic Glazing Market during the forecast period. The region is experiencing an increase in the number of applications of dynamic glazing technology such as electrochromic glass in commercial offices, which is expected to positively impact the growth of Dynamic Glazing Market during the forecast period. The growth of Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand for dynamic glazing glass in the field of architecture, growth in real estate, and the growing awareness about the conservation of energy, which will also boost the growth of the Dynamic Glazing Market.

This study provides an overview of the Global Dynamic Glazing Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Dynamic Glazing Market by its technology, application, end-user and region.

The key players of Global Dynamic Glazing Market include Guardian Industries (U.S.), Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Corning Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A(France), Research Frontiers, Inc.(U.S.), Pleotint LLC(U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc.(U.S.), GPD Group (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.(Japan), GlasNovations, Ltd. (U.K.) and others.

