Premier island resort, Sentosa, The State of Fun, invites all adventure lovers and history buffs to explore the breath-taking views and memoirs of Singapore’s only preserved coastal fort – for free.

[SINGAPORE, 11/1/2018] – From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Sentosa encourages guests to uncover a piece of Singapore’s rich history through Fort Siloso’s heritage and gun trails. The site has been enhanced to allow a self-guided experience for visitors, but detailed guided tours are also available.

Fort Siloso Skywalk

Before going to the key trails, guests are recommended to take the main entry point, which is at Fort Siloso Skywalk. The 11-storey tower offers a bird’s eye view of the magnificent wildlife and lush greenery on the westernmost end of Sentosa.

The trek offers a picturesque view that leads to the historic Fort Siloso. Tourists will be above the treetops and are rewarded with a clear sight of the surrounding waters strewn with boats and ships. The glass-bottomed floors also give a memorable experience for thrill seekers.

Fort Siloso’s History

As Singapore’s remaining coastal fort, Fort Siloso is loaded with memorabilia from World War II. The guns at Siloso Point took part in the Battle of Singapore, contributing largely to the country’s defence. During the Japanese Occupation, the place was reinforced as a Prisoner of War camp. In 1967, post-WWII, the British military occupied the fort before turning it over to the Singapore government.

Guided Tour

Sentosa offers a 90-minute guided walking tour of the attraction. The daily tour starts at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The rain or shine experience is limited to 20 persons per batch.

About Sentosa

Sentosa, the leading leisure destination in Asia, is home to world-class spa retreats, exciting attractions, beautiful beaches, and luxurious accommodations. This island resort getaway is located near shopping and central business districts.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.sentosa.com.sg.