Technology is evolving rapidly and reuse cycles are shrinking. As a result, the procedure of IT asset disposition is getting more complex and introduces significant business risk for corporate organizations. With increase in cloud deployment around the world, the need for effective assets management and disposition of rejected IT assets has witnessed a considerable rise in recent years.

Environment safety and regulatory compliances is key factor responsible for growth of data center IT asset disposition market. For instance, according to the United Nations Environment Program report “Waste Crimes”, up to 50 million tons of electronic waste are expected to be dumped in 2017. This represents a 20 per cent increase from 2015. Further, increasing bring your own device (BYOD) trend and growing need of data security for old assets would fuel the market. According to the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach in the U.S. is $217 per record, and $6.53 million per incident. Lack of Awareness among users, and high cost of service is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Value recovery from obsolete assets would offer profitable opportunities for market in coming years.

DATA CENTER IT DISPOSITION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Asset Type

• Servers, Memory Modules

• HDD

• CPU

• Gigabit Interface Converter (GBIC)

• Line Cards

• Desktops

• Laptops

• Solid State Drive (SSD)

By Service

• Data Scrubbing

• Resale

• Recycling

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of the World

Key Market Players

• Apto Solution, Inc.

• Arrow Electronics, Inc.

• Cloudblue Technologies, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Iron Mountain Incorporated

• ITrenew Inc.

• Lifespan International Inc.

• SIMS Recycling Solutions

• TBS Industries

• TES-AMM (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

