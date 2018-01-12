“The Latest Research Report Body Worn Insect Repellent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Body worn insect repellent market covers all the products worn on or over the body with the aim to enhance safety from insect borne diseases. Rising health awareness for harmful diseases from the insect bites, increase in recreational activities and usage of body worn insect repellent product across the world is anticipated to drive the growth of the body worn insect repellent market during the forecast period. The global body worn insect repellent market was valued at US$304.85 mn in 2016 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.29 % from 2017 to 2025. It is estimated to reach a value of US$659.01 mn by 2025.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Snapshot

This report on the global body worn insect repellent market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data of 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the global body worn insect repellent market growth during the forecasted period. Global and regional trends that are playing a major role in driving the global body worn insect repellent market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) and volume estimates (in Mn units), across different geographies.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Segmentation

The body worn insect repellent market has been segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on product type, the market has been further classified into Apparels, Oils & Creams and Stickers & Patches. Trousers, shirts, jackets, head nets and others are the sub segment of apparels. Oils & Creams is further segmented into plant-based and synthetic. Geographically, the report classifies the global eyewear market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

The report also includes industrial evolution in the body worn insect repellent market. We have provided the Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in body worn insect repellent market. Value chain analysis which identifies the key stake holders in the body worn insect repellent market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, policies and regulations aiding the market are also covered.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Regional Segmentation

The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study. Market attractiveness analysis identifies and compares different segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global body worn insect repellent market based on their 2016 revenues. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors like market positioning, product offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The major players profiled in the global body worn insect repellent market include E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Insect Shield, LLC, ExOffcio LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Tender Corporation, Larus Pharma Srl, AgraCo Technologies International, LLC, Godrej Group (Good Knight), and S.C. Johnson & Sons, Inc.

The global Body worn insect repellent market is segmented as below:

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

By Product Type

Apparels

Trousers

Shirts

Jackets

Head Nets

Others

Oils & Creams

Plant-based

Synthetic

Stickers & Patches

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

