Best Pest Control Glue Trap offered by Sammiglory

Sammi Glory Co., Ltd, the professional trading company in South Korea. It was established in 2002 as an import and export trading house.

With intelligence capabilities, skilled trading techniques, Sammi Glory delivers customers with products and services under the optimum condition required by customers by developing numerous public health care products, beauty cosmetics products.

GLUE TRAPS

P-DG1410~1417 Roll Trap

Explanation

Character

• Specific color wave length attracts Insects Yellow color for whitefly, Aphids, Leaf miners, Blue color for Thrips, Sciarids

• Outstanding for controlling and mass collection of insects.

• Double spread glue on PE film

• Water Proof

• Environmental-friendly product

• Cost-effective pest control method

Application

• DG1410 /1411(30 cm x 100 m): 100~120 m per 10a

• DG1412 /1413(20 cm x 100 m): 250~350 m per 10a

DG-1410 Yellow Roll Trap / DG-1411 Blue Roll Trap

• Product size 0.08T × 10cm x 100M

• Package info 2roll/carton

• Carton Size 315 x 335 x 170(mm)

DG-1414 Yellow Roll Trap / DG-1415 Blue Roll Trap

• Product size 0.08T × 15cm x 100M

• Package 2roll/carton

• Carton Size 355 x 255 x 175(mm)

DG-1412 Yellow Roll Trap / DG-1413 Blue Roll Trap

• Product size 0.08T × 20cm x 100M

• Package 2roll/carton

• Carton Size 315 x 235 x 170(mm)

DG-1416 Yellow Roll Trap/ DG-1417 Blue Roll Trap

• Product size 0.08T × 10cm x 100M

• Package 4roll/carton

• Carton Size 355 x 355 x 175(mm)

• The thickness of film can be selected from 0.06 T~0.2 T

P-DG2301 Eco Roach Down

How to use

• Fold along to dotted lines of “Eco roach down”

• Remove the release paper from the “Eco roach down”

• Put attractant in the middle of “Eco Roach down”.

• insert the indicated part into a gap of the opposite part

Specification

Product size – 90 × 183(mm) /

Package – 5traps/box 60boxes/carton box

