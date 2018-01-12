Economic experts say that Australia’s packaging industry is seeing steady growth. PAKSMART helps businesses keep up with the demand by providing an array of top-grade packaging solutions.

Consistent Growth in the Packaging Industry

The packaging services industry in Australia has managed to rise above in spite of poor upstream manufacturing conditions. A report released by IBISWorld shows that the industry has performed well in the past five years, with experts tying the success to the growth of the domestic manufacturing sector.

Together, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland account for more than 80% of the industry’s enterprises. Manufacturing companies are major market players, and trends follow their distribution activities. With Victoria and New South Wales being traditional manufacturing states and home to some of the country’s busiest container and general cargo ports, packaging enterprises around these areas also attract wholesalers.

Experts predict that the industry’s revenue will reach $4.2 billion by the end of 2017.

Staying On Top of Demand

PAKSMART is an Australian manufacturing company that specialises in the development and manufacturing of top-grade machinery that automates carton-packaging processes. They help businesses keep up with the demand in their respective industries by providing solutions that cater to any application. As they provide tailored services, every client gets a machine that significantly helps increase their productivity and, consequently, their revenue.

The company is prepared to cater to any packaging need. Most of their clients come from the food and pharmaceutical industries, but their team can create customised solutions for any application.

About PAKSMART

PAKSMART is a Sydney-based company that has been specialising in the development and manufacture of top-grade machinery for various packing applications. For almost two decades, they have been serving countless customers in the food, pharmaceutical, and contract packaging industries. Their team is capable of creating tailored solutions for any industry. Clients prefer them over other providers for their exceptional customer support.

