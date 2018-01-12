New Delhi, 12th January: A new book, ‘9 Entrepreneurisms’ is set to break many taboos about entrepreneurship and help all executives play a critical role in turning around their organization! Authors, Sri Vadrevu and Anwar Jumabhoy, draw lessons from entrepreneurial successes that are applicable to any organization. The page-turner is launched by Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company.

The book is based on over 100 interviews conducted by the authors with entrepreneurs, academics and corporate leaders across India, USA, Australia, United Kingdom, Malaysia,and Singapore. It draws out nine critical “entrepreneurisms” that are at the root of the success achieved by some of the most dramatic growth stories of this century.

‘9 Entrepreneurisms’, which has already sold over 1,500 copies worldwide, shows how the right entrepreneurisms can lead any business to “entrepreneurial growth”. Little wonder, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, State Bank of India, calls this book, ‘an engaging must read for any business leader.’

The bestselling author of Open Source Leadership, Rajeev Peshawaria,comments:‘By the time you get to the end, you will have a new perspective on many aspects of business and professional life.’

The 249-pager is loaded with insights and analysis, presented with practical examples and anecdotes. The ‘box-stories’ of large organizations vs. entrepreneurial companies contrast managerial and entrepreneurial approaches to real-life situations. Executives will learn the difference between a ‘Business Frame’ that can endure the test of time and a ‘business model’ which often fails with changes in the marketplace. The chapter covering the changing demands on Board members and the emerging governance challenges is relevant to every growing company today.

Learn how the ‘9 entrepreneurisms’ can be used by large companies, to not only achieve dramatic growth, but also become more attractive to young talent that is not just looking at compensation, but purpose, experience and an opportunity to make a difference.

‘9 Entrepreneurisms’ is a must-read for any executiveseeking success in today’s Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) world. The book, priced at INR399 is currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce sites, both in paperback and eBook formats.

About the authors:

Sri Vadrevu worked for some of the most admired companies in the world before starting his own business in Performance Consulting and IT-enabled services. He has published several articles in leading journals in India, USA and Malaysia. Sri is currently engaged in launching his own video-analytics venture.

Anwar Jumabhoy is a co-founder of several businesses in Singapore, Malaysia and Italy. His articles have been featured in various publications and he speaks regularly on entrepreneurship. He currently coaches several entrepreneurs, helping them reach scale and profitability.