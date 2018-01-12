The global 3D Laser Scanner market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the 3D Laser Scanner market’s development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits 3D Laser Scanner market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.
The major players include
FARO Technologies, Inc. (US)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
Creaform (Canada)
Perceptron, Inc. (US)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
Trimble Inc. (US)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
3D Digital Corporation (US)
Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)
Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany)
ShapeGrabber (Canada)
BodyWorn by Utility, Inc. (US)
Basis Software, Inc. (US)
Topcon (JP)
AMETEK, Inc. (US)
Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:
Asia Pacific
Japan
Tokyo
Yokohama
Osaka
Nagoya
Others
China
Korea
India
Others
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Malaysia
Vietnam
Myanmar
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Others
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Iran
UAE
Turkey
Israel
Egypt
South Africa
Others
On the basis of product, the 3D Laser Scanner market is primarily split into
by Product type
Tripod Mounted
Fixed CMM Based
Portable CMM Based
Desktop
by Offering
Hardware and Software
After-Sales Services
Key Applications
Automotive
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Architecture & Construction
Energy & Power
Tunnel & Mining
Table of Contents
1 3D Laser Scanner Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Laser Scanner
1.2 Global and Japan 3D Laser Scanner Market by Applications/End Users
1.2.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.1.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.1.2 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.1.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
1.2.2 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.3 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales by Application (2012-2017)
1.2.3.1 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.3.2 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.3.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
1.2.4 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.5 Automotive
1.2.6 Healthcare
1.2.7 Aerospace & Defense
1.2.8 Architecture & Construction
1.2.9 Energy & Power
1.2.10 Tunnel & Mining
1.3 Global and Japan Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of 3D Laser Scanner (2012-2017)
1.3.1 Japan Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of 3D Laser Scanner (2012-2017)
1.3.1.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)
1.3.1.2 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.3.2 Global Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of 3D Laser Scanner (2012-2017)
1.3.2.1 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)
1.3.2.2 Global 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.4 Global and Japan Classification of 3D Laser Scanner by Product type
1.4.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Product type (2012-2017)
1.4.2 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Product type (2012-2017)
1.4.3 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Product type (2012-2017)
1.4.4 Global 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Product type (2012-2017)
1.4.5 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Price (USD/Unit) by Product type (2012-2017)
1.4.6 Global 3D Laser Scanner Price (USD/Unit) by Product type (2012-2017)
1.4.7 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Product type (2012-2017)
1.4.8 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Product type (2012-2017)
1.4.9 Tripod Mounted
1.4.10 Fixed CMM Based
1.4.11 Portable CMM Based
1.4.12 Desktop
1.5 Global and Japan Classification of 3D Laser Scanner by Offering
1.5.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Offering (2012-2017)
1.5.2 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Offering (2012-2017)
1.5.3 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Offering (2012-2017)
1.5.4 Global 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Offering (2012-2017)
1.5.5 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Price (USD/Unit) by Offering (2012-2017)
1.5.6 Global 3D Laser Scanner Price (USD/Unit) by Offering (2012-2017)
1.5.7 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Offering (2012-2017)
1.5.8 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Offering (2012-2017)
1.5.9 Hardware and Software
1.5.10 After-Sales Services
.
.
.
11 Methodology and Data Source
11.1 Methodology/Research Approach
11.1.1 Research Programs/Design
11.1.2 Market Size Estimation
11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
11.2 Data Source
11.2.1 Secondary Sources
11.2.2 Primary Sources
11.3 Disclaimer
11.4 Author List
