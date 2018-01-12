The global 3D Laser Scanner market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the 3D Laser Scanner market’s development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits 3D Laser Scanner market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.

The major players include

FARO Technologies, Inc. (US)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Creaform (Canada)

Perceptron, Inc. (US)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

3D Digital Corporation (US)

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany)

ShapeGrabber (Canada)

BodyWorn by Utility, Inc. (US)

Basis Software, Inc. (US)

Topcon (JP)

AMETEK, Inc. (US)

Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:

Asia Pacific

Japan

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Nagoya

Others

China

Korea

India

Others

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Others

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Myanmar

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Turkey

Israel

Egypt

South Africa

Others

On the basis of product, the 3D Laser Scanner market is primarily split into

by Product type

Tripod Mounted

Fixed CMM Based

Portable CMM Based

Desktop

by Offering

Hardware and Software

After-Sales Services

Key Applications

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Architecture & Construction

Energy & Power

Tunnel & Mining

Table of Contents

1 3D Laser Scanner Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Laser Scanner

1.2 Global and Japan 3D Laser Scanner Market by Applications/End Users

1.2.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.1.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.1.2 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.1.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

1.2.2 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.3 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales by Application (2012-2017)

1.2.3.1 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.3.2 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.3.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

1.2.4 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)

1.2.5 Automotive

1.2.6 Healthcare

1.2.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.2.8 Architecture & Construction

1.2.9 Energy & Power

1.2.10 Tunnel & Mining

1.3 Global and Japan Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of 3D Laser Scanner (2012-2017)

1.3.1 Japan Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of 3D Laser Scanner (2012-2017)

1.3.1.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)

1.3.1.2 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

1.3.2 Global Market Size (Sales and Revenue) of 3D Laser Scanner (2012-2017)

1.3.2.1 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)

1.3.2.2 Global 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

1.4 Global and Japan Classification of 3D Laser Scanner by Product type

1.4.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Product type (2012-2017)

1.4.2 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Product type (2012-2017)

1.4.3 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Product type (2012-2017)

1.4.4 Global 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Product type (2012-2017)

1.4.5 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Price (USD/Unit) by Product type (2012-2017)

1.4.6 Global 3D Laser Scanner Price (USD/Unit) by Product type (2012-2017)

1.4.7 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Product type (2012-2017)

1.4.8 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Product type (2012-2017)

1.4.9 Tripod Mounted

1.4.10 Fixed CMM Based

1.4.11 Portable CMM Based

1.4.12 Desktop

1.5 Global and Japan Classification of 3D Laser Scanner by Offering

1.5.1 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Offering (2012-2017)

1.5.2 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Offering (2012-2017)

1.5.3 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Offering (2012-2017)

1.5.4 Global 3D Laser Scanner Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Offering (2012-2017)

1.5.5 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Price (USD/Unit) by Offering (2012-2017)

1.5.6 Global 3D Laser Scanner Price (USD/Unit) by Offering (2012-2017)

1.5.7 Japan 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Offering (2012-2017)

1.5.8 Global 3D Laser Scanner Sales Growth Rate (%) by Offering (2012-2017)

1.5.9 Hardware and Software

1.5.10 After-Sales Services

.

.

.

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Disclaimer

11.4 Author List

For more latest reports kindly visit @



