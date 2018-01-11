Vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. Vinyl acetate-ethylene appears to be a dispersion due to the variation in the densities of the products. The product is also available in a powder form, which is used as a construction adhesive. The product offers unique moisture resistance, flexibility, and improved tack and adhesion in low temperature and wet conditions, due to which it is employed in packaging adhesives and laminating. Vinyl acetate homopolymers are hard and polar, while ethylene forms polymers that are soft and hydrophobic. Consequently, the ethylene acts as an internal flexibilizer for the hard vinyl acetate component of the copolymer. Therefore, VAEs do not require an external plasticizer.

Based upon application type, the vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions market can be segmented into paints & coatings, packaging, construction, textiles, paper, and others. Under paints & coatings segment, VAE is utilized due to its advantages such as low-VOC emission & low-odor, gloss & blocking behavior, easy applicability, and no plasticizers or additional solvents needed. The paints & coatings segment holds a major share of the vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions market. Demand for vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions is anticipated to increase across the regions, as the demand for architectural coatings is projected to rise across the globe. Expansion of the building & construction industry along with the rise in population in developing nations is anticipated to lead to the increase in demand for vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions. Vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersion is used as an adhesive in most end-use industries. The product provides broad adhesion and heat-resistance range, bonding to a wide range of different substrates, fast setting & wet tack, and reliable & clean machinability. These properties of VAE dispersion provides benefits and increased applications across various domains.

As per the rising demand of architectural coatings and other applications in Asia Pacific region, it Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions market across the globe due to the rise in demand for VAE dispersions in architectural coatings and other applications. Rise in population, increase in number of industries, rise in net income of people in developing nations in the region are likely to boost the market in Asia Pacific region.

North America held the next major share of vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions across the globe, followed by Europe. In North America, expanding overall economy but tighter housing market due to low inflation, rising consumer confidence, personal income, and construction spending is anticipated to propel the economy forward. The U.S. economy is currently emerging from a period of considerable turmoil; however, it is still prominent and important in the world. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for lesser share in the market; however, the share of the regions is projected to rise at an average CAGR during the forecast period.

Key manufacturers operating in the vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions market are Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and AkzoNobel.

