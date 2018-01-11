Renowned drummer Darshan Doshi of the Farhan Akhtar Band, ‘Farhan Live’ and for Salim Sulaiman’s band is all set to stage a power-packed performance along with his band members Parthiv Gohil, Rhythm Shaw, Avishek Dey and Jarvis Menezes. Don’t miss this amazing gig …
Day & Date: Friday, 12th January, 2018
Time: Doors Open 6 pm for Happy Hours
Entry Fee: Applies from 08:30 pm onwards
Gig Starts: 09:30 pm till late
Venue: The Finch Shah Industrial Estate, Opposite Huntsman Building, Saki Vihar Road Andheri East, Mumbai 400 072
Reserve your table:
Visit Website: www.thefinch.in
Call Concierge Ph: +91 8055992993/ 022-28477003/09
Email: concierge@thefinch.in
#LetsGoFinch