Gurin steam inhaler is a safe and effective device for steam inhalation. It has got a flexible mask, drain tank, extended tube and generous five feet long power cable. The device is safe for use for kids too. Available on Amazon, the device has got a good built quality and is easy to clean.

Steam inhalation has long been a part of treatment of many upper and lower respiratory ailments. Steam inhalation provides soothing effects to the respiratory tract. The vapors lubricate the inner lining and reduce the dryness and irritation of the respiratory tract caused by infection or allergies. It also works as a natural expectorant and helps take out the pant up secretions accumulated in the wind pipe. The heat delivered along with the vapors soothes the respiratory tract by increasing the blood supply and relieving the spasm of smooth muscles of the bronchial tree. Aroma oils added to the steam can add to the relaxing effects of the steam inhalation.

Earlier steam inhalation used to be a messy affair where the individual needed to keep the boiling water in a container and used to cover himself with a cloth to retain the vapors. However with advent of newer steam inhalers, the process has been much simplified and also has become safe. One should be mindful of safety while buying these steam inhalers. There shouldn’t be any chance of hot water spilling out and causing scald injury. The device should be latex free. One should be able to regulate the amount of steam being generated. There should be an extendable tube to deliver the vapors from the machine. It should also come with soft flexible mask and a drain tank.

All these features which make any steam inhaler a perfect one, are present in Gurin steam inhaler. The device is readily available on Amazon USA and can be ordered from the comfort of your home. The device is also equipped with the generous length of power cord ie 5 feet. This safe and effective device will definitely give you relief from sinusitis, bronchitis or other upper and lower respiratory tract infections.