SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a high quality clothing company which specialises in combining Western styles with Islamic modesty, continues to recognise success within global fashion’s biggest growth sector.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing continues to be a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West. As one of the first Islamic Clothing companies that caters to Muslims in the West, UK based company SHUKR has always stood out from the competition by offering specific and appropriate seasonal collections.

With the Global Islamic Economy Report estimating that at least £333 billion will be spent on clothing and footwear by 2019, it’s no surprise that Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner, remains confident that the industry still has great unearthed opportunities.

Since its launch in 2001, SHUKR has attracted a loyal consumer base of customers searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities. With a range of long sleeve shirts, long dresses, long skirts, and wide-leg jeans – which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores – SHUKR uses its regional websites in the UK, US and International to bring Islamic modesty in line with Western fashion trends.

Tackling the balance between dressing modestly and feeling comfortable in a personal and socio-cultural sense is an easy task for SHUKR, whose collections also include the traditional hijabs, tunics and full-length coats in a variety of warm fabrics such as wool, corduroy and cotton. SHUKR abayas in particular are unique in their complicity with traditional Islamic wear and modern Western styles, standing out from other abayas on the market with their exceptional high quality, beautiful neutral colours, natural fabrics and the incorporation of functional extras.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with our customers and the Muslim community around the world,” says Sillwood. “It’s very important for Muslims in the West to feel comfortable in what they wear; and it is our goal to help them do so.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion, and the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk.