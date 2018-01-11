Wedding season has already kick-started; time to upgrade your wardrobe with Osman & Sajida’s “Ethnic Collection” designed by talented designer duo Osman Watali and Sajida Nain Watali of ‘Osman & Sajida’ label from Kashmir.
‘Ethnic collection’ by Osman & Sajida is inspired by the rich Indian Heritage, where they have encompassed a deep-rooted culture from different parts of India. The detailing is inspired by traditional Indian crafts and includes appliqué embroidery, color blocking, layering, and paneling.
‘Osman & Sajida’ mentions, “Our store stocks carefully selected designs in Pret as well as Couture wear in fashion range. We have woven our thoughts and innovation to create a line of eclectic bridal designs for the confident bride.”
This festive season get ready to revamp your wardrobe with Osman & Sajida’s Latest Ethnic Collection now available at their Flagship store.
Price Range – 10,000/- onwards
Available At:
Osman and Sajida
Opposite Monalisa Showroom,
Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, 180006.
Instagram – @osmanandsajida
About Osman & Sajida:
Osman & Sajida was established in 2015. It is a beautiful store that stocks carefully curated women’s Pret & Couture range. Our women’s fashion collection offers a healthy mix of handsome classics, electric treasures, good quality staples and a few surprises. We endeavor to make our store hub of all things beautiful and exciting offering unique blend of themes and ideas.
