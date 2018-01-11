AIMS, the UK’s leading online educational institute, is preparing project managers for the global workforce with the ease and convenience of digital technology and self-paced learning. Te online project management certification course by AIMS has gained popularity with those who aspire to advance their careers and earn more by upgrading their skill sets.

It is now widely understood that project management skills are critical for the globalized economy in fields as diverse as engineering, IT, construction, finance or healthcare. The demand for project managers who hold degrees in this specialized field from recognized institutes is thus rising. The online project management certification by AIMS are thus sought after by both working professionals and students for their digital flexibility, global recognition and high credibility.

Certified Project Manager or CPM equip students with the latest methods and techniques, such as PMP and Agile methodologies, PMI-ACP and Microsoft Project certification requirements. The courses deliver comprehensive training in areas such as initiating, planning, controlling and closing projects. The curriculum is structured to include theoretical knowledge and practical skills delivered by outstanding faculty members, and geared towards grooming candidates to work in both medium to large scale enterprises.

“Project management is a core skill in demand across the world today. The AIMS’ Certified Project Manager fulfills the standards required of global professionals to deliver maximum results,” said a spokesperson from AIMS.

“My learning experience was excellent. The contents are developed with great effort and that made learning interesting. I improved my skills as well as obtained PDUs and exam prep for PMP and Agile project management certification,” says a recent student.

The Certification course in project management is delivered completely online, and students receive interactive lectures, study manuals, 24/7 support, access to an e-library, assignment and credits for higher studies. As a bonus, students are also given exam material & PDUs for PMP, PMI-ACP and MS Project. The study program can be accessed on multiple devices, anytime, anywhere. Students and working professionals will find the AIMS certification course in project management just the right qualification to upgrade their skills and career trajectory.

For more information, please visit: http://www.aims.education/certified-project-manager/

