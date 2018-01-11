Strong growth in PGDM placements in 2017, at end of Placement week.

With year-on-year growth in placements, Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is known to better its best. This year looks no different: GIM is again poised to script a strong ending to its PGDM placement initiative.

Marquee companies like McKinsey, EY, JP Morgan & Chase, Amazon, GEP, ITC, Reckitt Benckiser, Kraft Heinz, United Breweries, Nestle, Gartner, and Philips Lighting (to mention a few, in no particular order) have already hired from PGDM Batch 2016–18. In addition to 34 old / existing companies, this year 18 new companies have already visited the campus and made offers to the students (numbers relate to only final placement and not companies who had offered PPO / PPI). Separately, PPOs have seen a steep rise of 78%, with current 41 as against the previous year’s 23.

Alongside IT / ITES and BFSI sectors, companies from Consulting and FMCG / FMCD domains have increased their footprints this year. With 20 LPA as the highest salary so far, a quick look at the average numbers: top 20 students – 15.72 LPA; top 50 students – 13.75 LPA; and top 100 students – 11.83 LPA. While 52.48% students have received offers above 10 LPA, the average salary is around 10.61 LPA. Commenting on the placement trend at GIM this year, Professor Venkatesh Naga D, Placement Head, shares, “The trend is both positive and encouraging. The industry seems to appreciate the talent pool at GIM. They have shown eagerness to strengthen the collaboration to attract talent in their recruitment drives in future. ”

The high level of interest points to GIM’s constant focus on diversity, pedagogy, and curriculum led by innovative programs like Give Goa and Campus Connect. GIM’s competitive edge is also enhanced through prestigious international linkages and Centers of Excellence that focus on research, social sensitivity, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Significantly GIM is among 13 institutes (out of 3048 applications) chosen by NITI Aayog to set up the Atal Incubation Centre.

With the recruitment drive in full swing, there is every indication that placements for the current year should scale a higher notch and sustain the year-on-year growth.