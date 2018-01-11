Oxidative stress is initiated by the presence of a reactive oxygen species (ROS) which the cell fails to counterbalance and then it damages the biomolecules such as DNA, RNA, lipids and proteins. Oxidative stress has been associated with the aging process as well as various other disease states.It is an ongoingprocess between highly reactive radicals and the body system designed for mitigating their effects.Few diseases occur from a failure to counter these effects. Oxidative stress causes many pathophysiological disorders in the body and some of these include neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, cancers, fragile X syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, atherosclerosis, heart and blood vessel disorders, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory diseases and others.Oxidative stress assay is a method for detecting and screening markers of oxidative stress in cells. It is a great tool for analyzing and evaluating the capacity to counter the oxidative stress as it provides relevant biological information.

Furthermore, progresses are made in the field of oxidative stress assay markets are technologically advanced equipment with updated technologies to produce high efficiency and accuracy in the testing of oxidative stress.Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry, robust trend of research and development, investments in the healthcare sectors, up gradation oftechnology such as content screening for drug discovery, and government subsidy for life science research are the prime growth drivers for oxidative stress assay market. However, there are fewhindrances in the growth of the market; these arelack of awareness, emerging technologies, increased cost of instruments and lack of qualified professionals.

The oxidative stress assay market can be segmented as products, test types, technologies, end users and disease type.

Product types of oxidative stress assay market are divided on the basis of consumables and instruments. Consumables arecategorized as kits and reagents, buffers and chemicals, microplates and antibodies and reagents. The consumables segment in the product type is largest inthe market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in near future. The main reason for it are clinical advances and increased use incontract research organizations (CRO) and biotechnological industries.

The test type can be divided as reactive oxygen species (ROS)-based assays and enzyme-based assays, antioxidant capacity assays.

Based ontechnologies the market is divided as ELISA, chromatography and microscopy.

Oxidative stress assay market can be broadly divided into disease types such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer and asthma.

The end users for oxidative stress assay market are categorized as clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CRO) and biotechnological companies.

Geographically the market for oxidative stress assay market are divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the world.There are some major reasons, responsible for their dominance in this market are increasing number of aged population and high levels of public awareness and innovative technologies. North America and Europe are in the leading position in this market due to their highly advanced technology and infrastructure compared to the improving infrastructure in emerging regions. However, Asia Pacific is estimatedto grow in oxidative stress assay market in future for number of factors such as government initiatives, growing awareness and increased investment in healthcare sector.

Some of the key players in the oxidative stress assay marketbased on pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are Abcam Plc., BioVision, Inc., Cell Biolabs, Inc., Merck and Co., Inc., Oxford Biomedical Research, Promega Corporation,Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., while the leading clinical laboratories are Alliance Imaging, Inc., Array BioPharma Inc., Genoptix, Inc. and Quest Diagnostics.

