Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Nutrition Chemicals Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2022.

BASF SE, DowDuPont, Vertellus Holdings LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., FMC Corporation, Cognis, AIC Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V. and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Nutrition Chemicals Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Nutrition Chemicals Market – Market Overview

Nutrition Chemicals are the specific group of organic or inorganic compounds used as an additive to boost the nutritious value of food. The nutrition is required by all the living beings such as human, plants and animals. Depending upon the product type nutrition chemicals are divided into animal, plant, food and others. Animal and plant Nutrients Chemicals products are used to improve dietary requirements of animals and plants. Animal nutrition chemical product includes organic acids, enzymes, vitamins, vacuum salts which prevents soil from over fertilizing, reduces environmental pollution and increase efficiency of food. While plant Nutrition Chemical includes nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, calcium, magnesium, sulfur, iron, copper and others.

The protuberant factors favoring growth of this market are wider application and consumer base for manufacturer, surging consumer demand for dietary products, changing in consumption patterns wherein consumer is focusing over nutritional value. In addition to this, the rapidly increasing population has necessitated the production of nutrition rich food instead of high volume food with lower health value. However, the turmoil price of raw material can hamper the market during the years to follow.

Nutrition Chemicals Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Nutrition Chemicals Market is a rapidly growing market with significant presence of major players. The market is primarily driven by growing consumer awareness regarding health food and diet. Growth in foods and pharmaceuticals industry, along with the flourishing & personal care sector is fuelling the demand of the product. BASF SE, DowDuPont, Vertellus, Evonik Industries AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., FMC Corporation, Cognis are the key shareholders in this market. Most of them are adopting the expansion and collaboration tactic of their production capacities to strengthen their market position. Remarkable growth of end use industries, and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are key factors operating in the global nutrition chemicals market. Considering these trends, the Global Nutrition Chemicals Market is poised to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 4, 2017– Evonik Industries AG announced launching of New Global Marketing Campaign On Metamino® through a series of adverts and it has dedicated an exclusive website called www.metamino.com for the same. With this move, Evonik aims to connect with decision makers in the feed and livestock industries to demonstrate how MetAMINO® enables customers to optimize their productivity, and decrease operational costs due to its intrinsic value as pure and effective methionine source.

November 3, 2017– BASF Corporation and DIEM Labs, LLC entered into an agreement to distribute and commercialize BASF’s first U.S. medical food product for the dietary management of patients with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). BASF will use its scientific expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to provide a first-to-the-market medical food product to patients with NAFLD. DIEM Labs will market the product to health care professionals in the U.S. and sell it through an online hub. The rising NAFLD rates present a looming large-scale health challenge in America, which can be effectively addressed by this development, in coming years.

October 4, 2016– BASF has started planning for the construction of a new world-scale plant for vitamin A in Ludwigshafen, Germany. This new facility will add into BASF total annual production capacity of vitamin A by 1,500 metric tons. BASF wants to ensure long-term supply to its customers and to meet the growing demand of the market. The new world-scale vitamin A plant is scheduled to come on stream in 2020.

September 14, 2017– Segterra, Inc. collaborated with BASF’s health ingredients brand, Newtrition®, to provide personalized nutrition recommendations and scientific support for Inside Tracker, developed by Segterra. Inside Tracker is one of the leading online platforms for personalized health analytics in the U.S. market, which tracks and analyzes blood biomarkers and applies algorithms and scientific databases to recommend personalized plans for optimizing an individual’s health. As part of this collaboration, BASF will use its scientific capabilities to provide personalized nutrition and dietary supplementation recommendations to Inside Tracker for their analysis of the blood biomarker results in the United States.

