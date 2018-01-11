Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Methyl Cellulose Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2023.

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Ashland (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (U.S.), Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd (China), BASF SE (Germany), LOTTE Fine Chemical (South Korea), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd. (India), Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany) and others. are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Methyl Cellulose Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Methyl Cellulose Market – Market Overview

Methyl Cellulose is hydrocolloids and a hydrophilic chemical compound that is obtained from cellulose. The product exhibits some beneficial properties such as zero toxicity, non-allergic, and non-irritating nature. They are long-chain substituted cellulose and are synthetically manufactured by treating & heating Cellulose with caustic solution and methyl chloride. Methyl Cellulose possess unique properties which make them suitable to be used in numerous application such as paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, construction material, cosmetic & personal care, and others. Some of the other application include lubricants, textile agent.

As per the Analysis of MRFR, some of the protuberant factors and trends driving growth of the market are rising awareness regarding usage of the product, increasing number of working professionals, and growing construction sector. In addition to this, surging demand and use of new innovative products and increasing popularity of various types of celebrity cosmetic items are predicted to fuel the demand for methyl cellulose during the years to follow. Moreover, increasing usage of methyl cellulose in the production of cosmetics & personal care products along with rising demand for personal care products such as shampoo, lotion, and cream is estimated to boost the growth of the market. On the plus side, huge investment in building & construction sector in developed as well as emerging nations are estimated to raise the growth of the market. Thus, considering the fostering growth of textile industry worldwide is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for Global Methyl Cellulose Market.

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand from major end users such as paints & coatings and construction material among others. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe in terms of market size.

Methyl Cellulose Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Methyl Cellulose Market is highly matured market driven by flourishing growth in aerospace & defence industry, along with the flourishing transportation sector. The DOW Chemical Company, Arkema S.A, AEP Industries Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Engineered Profiles LLC, Sigma Plastics Group are the key shareholders in this market. Majority of the key market participants are investing in the expansion of their production capacities to strengthen their market position. After addressing dynamic growth in packaging, aerospace & defence, automotive industry, and construction industry experts have asserts that this market will be having increasing penetration of new players to enjoy the profitability of this market. Taking into account these trends, the Global Methyl Cellulose Market is likely to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 17, 2014– Essential Ingredients, Inc. and SE Tylose USA entered into an agreement to market and sell the product of SE Tylose USA called Tylose® line of cellulose ethers. The product is extensively used in personal care segment. This development helped SE Tylose USA to increase its consumer base in USA, wherein the demand for cellulose based product is rapidly increasing from pharmaceuticals and personal care industry.

