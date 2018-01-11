M Hardware was established in 2009 with specialists of Door security lock system manufacturer in Korea with many years of accumulated technology and know-How. We have continuously kept on developing and with “customer comes first” as our company philosophy we have been developing diverse products to enter domestic and foreign markets since 2009.

We will keep on doing our best to become a closer and reliable company through continuous development technology and opening ears to customers. We are certified as Venture Company (The first certified in 2014)

Commercial Lock

Cylindrical Ball – specifications

Applications

For offices, schools, hospitals, apartments, hotel / motel and other public buildings

For doors

• ” to 1 3/4” (35mm to 45mm) standard

• ” to 2” (35mm to 50mm) optional

Backset

• 2 3/8” (60mm) or 2 ¾” (70mm) standard

Front & strike

• Brass or Stainless steel ; 2 ¼” xl” standard, 2 ¼” x1 1/8” optional

• Brass or Stainless steel ; K203-G2 strike standard

ASA, K203-G2 (Anti-rattle) strikes optional

Roses & hand

• Brass or Stainless steel. Tapered Rose standard

• non- handed, Field reversible

Latchbolt & keys

• Brass, 1/2″ throw standard. (Stainless steel, 1/2″ throw optional)

• Two, Brass

Cylinder

Brass, Schlage 6 pin keyway standard Weiser, Arrow, Lockwood C 4, Kwikset optional

MASTERKEYING & FINISHES (US CODE)

• Can be master keyed or grand master keyed. Construction key system available

• 3, 4, 5A, 10, 10B, 11, 19, 26, 26D, 32D, 32

Functions & split finishes

• ENT(HF81), PRI(HF76), PAS(HF75), STR(HF86), CLS(HF84), Dummy

• Outside finish specified first. Front & Strike finished to match inside trim unless otherwise specified

M Hardware is one of the largest cylindrical lever lockset manufacturer in Korea. We offer various Commercial security door lock systems Korea, residential locks, Korea and digital locks.