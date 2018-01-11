Market Scenario:

Internet of things is a network of devices/objects which are embedded with network connectivity, sensors, software to collect and exchanges data. The Internet of Things (IoT) market is showing rapid growth. Thus demand for managing advanced IoT applications is increasing rapidly. Internet of Things (IoT) Testing provides different types of testing depending on the requirement. Internet of things testing is mainly based on the architecture involved.

In Internet of Things (Iot) Testing Market the growing need for Internet Protocol (IP) testing of the increasing number of IoT devices and the need for testing of IoT applications and the rising importance of DevOps are some of the factors which are driving the market. The study indicates that internet of things testing experience many challenges such as hardware-software mesh, dynamic environment, real-time complexity, and scalability of system, safety concerns, privacy issues, hardware quality, network availability, complex use cases and others.

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market is segmented on the basis of Testing Type, Testing tools and applications. The testing tools are classified into two types as software testing tools and hardware testing tools. Depending on the testing types internet of things testing includes upgrade testing, regulatory testing, pilot testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, network connectivity testing, usability testing and others.

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD ~1708 Million by 2022, at ~33% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market are Cognizant (U.S.), Keysight technologies (U.S.), Infosys (India), HCL Technologies (India), Capgemini (France), TCS (India), Happiest Minds Technologies (India), AFour Technologies (U.S.), SmartBear Software (U.S.), Rapid Value Solutions (U.S.), and Rapid7 (U.S.) among others

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Testing Type:

Upgrade testing

Regulatory Testing

Pilot Testing

Compatibility Testing

Performance Testing

Network connectivity Testing

Usability Testing

Others

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Testing tools:

Software Tools

Wireshark

Tcpdump

Hardware Tools

JTAG Dongle

Digital Storage Oscilloscope

Software Defined Radio

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Applications:

Smart appliances

Smart energy meters

Wearable devices

Connected cars

Smart healthcare devices

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market during the forecast period 2016-2022 followed by Europe. The North America market further classified into its major countries U.S., Canada and Mexico. The companies in the region is focusing in increasing their production and improving their distribution network. Also, increasing demand of handheld devices in smart control system of factory automation is expected to propel the market growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market due to growing demand of Internet of Things (IoT) Testings in oil& gas and construction industry in the region. Also, rising need of handheld devices and electronic systems is expected to fuel the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market in the region by the end of 2022.

Study Objectives of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing.

The regional analysis of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is dominating the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market owing to many factors as, presence of developed economies such as United States, Canada, high investing power, high adoption of internet of things (IoT). Apart from it, development of new technologies such as IoT, Big data and others by many organization will have positive impact on market of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing in this region. The Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market shows a steady and considerable growth in Asia-Pacific region, owing to factors such as rising internet of things penetration and larger investments by communication service providers and cloud service providers.

